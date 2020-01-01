Choir Leader Castletownbere gets Benemerenti

On Sunday, 29th December 2019, following 11:30 a.m. Mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Castletownbere, County Cork, the Benemerenti medal award was proudly presented to Mary O’Connor, Castletownbere, by Fr. Noel Spring on behalf of the Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne.

This honour, which is awarded by Pope Francis, was presented to Mary in recognition of 23 years’ service of utmost dedication and outstanding commitment as Church Choir Director.

Upon being presented with the award, Mary received huge applause from the congregation and was greeted with an abundance of congratulations from her family, many friends, colleagues and parishioners.

Pictured in the photograph along with Mary O’Connor (front row, 5th from right) are: Fr. Noel Spring P.P., Irene Geraghty (Organist) and choir members.(Photo Seán Moriarty).