All are invited to an evening of prayer, reflection time and music on Thursday Dec 5th from 7.30pm – 8.15pm in Millstreet Parish Church. This time of prayer and reflection has been created by some people from the parish who pursued the Course in Pastoral Ministry last year, and music will be provided by choirs from the parishes in the pastoral area.

This time of prayer offers people a moment of quiet and calm as we begin Advent and look towards Christmas. All are welcome