The Tree of Light Killarney Cathedral

Expert Killarney tree surgeon Billy Tangney scaled new heights this week as he took on the considerable task of placing the lights on a 100ft tree which will sparkle in the town this Christmas.

Billy and his crew are fitting no less than 3,000 bulbs on the huge Californian Redwood tree which is a very familiar landmark on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral.

They got great assistance assembling the individual bulbs from four students from the nearby St Brendan’s College who were delighted to lend a hand.

The Tree of Light will sparkle from December 8 and the lights will be switched on at a festive season ceremony in the cathedral led by parish administrator Fr Kieran O’Brien.

The ceremony, which will commence at 6.00pm, will feature music, reflections and seasonal prayers, will involve students from the local schools, civic leaders, businesses and community groups.

The project is an exciting collaboration between a Christmas in Killarney Festival sub-committee and the Killarney parish and it will create a wonderful focal point in the town in the lead up to and during the festive season.

The feature Californian Redwood tree, adjacent to a Famine graveyard on the grounds of the cathedral, is one of the most wonderful visual features in Killarney and it will greet tens of thousands of visitors passing the cathedral on their way to and from Killarney during the festive season.