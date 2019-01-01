St. John’s Parish, Tralee, Celebrates 150

St. John’s Parish, Tralee, celebrates the 150th anniversary of the competition and dedication of St. John’s Church, Castle Street, in 2020. A year-long Festival of Faith celebrating this significant occasion commenced on Saturday 26th October when Bishop Ray Browne officially opened the 150th year when he celebrated the 6.10pm Vigil Mass.

Bishop Ray recalled with gratitude and blessing the many generations of parishioners, religious and clergy who have worshiped, served, cared and worked for St. John’s over the past 150 years. St. John’s Church has a special place in the lives of countless Tralee people down through the generations. Each generation, he said, has had to face their own struggles and life experiences and for many, St. John’s Church was their spiritual home. While circumstances have changed, it is still no different for today’s parishioners. Our place of worship is a common bond that unites all generations.

Bishop Ray reminded all present, that while commemorating and celebrating an occasion such as St. John’s 150th is important and commendable, it is equally important that as a parish faith community that we also rejoice in our present and look forward to the future with renewed vision, commitment and hope. Bishop Ray aptly summed this up by drawing attention to the words of the slogan chosen for the St. John’s 150 banner ‘A story still unfolding’.

St. John’s will host various liturgical, historical and social events celebrating its 150th over the course of the next twelve months. The 150th year will conclude with a joint Parish Mission with Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish (also celebrating its 50th anniversary) in October 2020. Please visit stjohns.ie for further details.