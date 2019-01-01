Post-Primary R.E. Teachers’ In-service

Up to 30 primary-primary R.E. teachers gathered last week at the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. The event was hosted by the diocese and Bishop Ray attended to welcome all the teachers.

The three facilitators were, Sr. Frances Day, Ms. Kate Liffey and Mr. Brendan O’ Regan.

Sr. Frances Day, former chaplain at Boherbue and Tarbert Comprehensive, covered the area of bereavement in schools and how to prepare services in a school at this time. She also provided resources for the month of November.

Kate Liffey taught R.E. in Colaiste Iognaid, Galway and in St. Leo’s College, Carlow. She now works for the Council for Catechetics of the Irish Bishops’ Conference. Kate covered the whole area of R.E. and the new Junior Cycle. She also looked at the new R.S.E. programme currently being drawn up for Catholic Schools.

Brendan O’ Regan Brendan O’ Regan is the editor and founder of Faitharts. Faitharts is a website for those interested in the relationship between religion and the arts, especially the popular arts, and especially in relation to education. The perspective is Catholic and Irish, and its particular audience is religion teachers.

With the advent of the new Religious Education Specification for first year students, Brendan’s workshop looked at the learning outcome where students are required to ‘explore the presence of religious themes in contemporary culture through an examination of art, music, literature or film’. This workshop offered guidelines and suggestions on how this might be approached, he also suggested resources appropriate for first year students and beyond.

Brendan also covered aspects of the new J.C. course relating to ‘how Christianity has contributed to Irish culture and heritage’.

Many thanks to Kingdom Catering who provided lunch on the day.