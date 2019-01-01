Post-Primary Chaplains’ Winter Retreat

The diocesan post-primary chaplains gathered last week for their winter retreat. The event took place in the Edmund Rice Room at the Presentation Brothers Residence, Killarney. Ms Sylvia Thompson facilitated the retreat.

The theme for the day was ‘Slowing down and being refreshed in Winter Time.’ Sylvia worked on material from Pope Francis’ Encyclical Laudato Si.

‘Everything is interconnected…genuine care for our own lives and our relationship to nature is inseparable from fraternity, justice and faithfulness to others’. Laudato Si’ # 70

Our ‘renewal entails recovering and respecting the rhythms inscribed in nature by the hand of the Creator’. Laudato Si’ #71

Sylvia Thompson is a native of Limerick, and she worked and studied in various countries before moving to Kerry in 1994. She worked as a speech and language therapist and audiologist with both children and adults and is now a volunteer in the related area of teaching English to asylum seekers, migrants and others. She took this up on her return from three years on mission in Peru.

The chaplains found the day very helpful and were thankful to Sylvia for her excellent facilitation. Many thanks also to the Presentation Brothers for their hospitality on the day.