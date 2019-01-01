Once in every 10 years Oberammergau

“The Kerry Diocese is visiting Oberammergau, Germany, Monday 25th to Wednesday 27th May 2020 for the world famous Passion Play which only takes place every 10 years.

Return flights Dublin/Munich/Dublin with coach transfer Kerry/Dublin return. Cost is €905.00 Bed & Breakfast & 1 Evening Meal. Insurance €15 extra per person under 80 years. Accommodation on a share basis. Limited places available. Further details and booking form from Janice O’Sullivan

064 7758219 or email joskdp@eircom.net.

Operated in conjunction with Marian Pilgrimages 01-878 8159 Licensed as a Tour Operator by the Commission for Aviation Regulation in compliance with UK & European regulations (TO142).”

 