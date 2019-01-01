Gathering of parishes without a resident priest

Parish Pastoral Councils from Allihies, Ballyheigue, Castlemaine, Duagh, Kilcummin, Knocknagoshel, Tarbert and Valentia parishes will gather along with some priests from their pastoral areas in Killarney on Sunday November 17th. The purpose of this gathering is to offer people an opportunity to meet with others who share this experience. It will allow for learning from these experiences and will assist in planning for the future of the diocese.

Bishop Ray will be in attendance, as well as members of the Diocesan Pastoral Council. All members of the Parish Pastoral Council are invited to attend.

The gathering will take place

on Sunday Nov 17th

in The Heights Hotel, Cork Road, Killarney.

beginning @ 3.00 pm, preceded by coffee/tea from 2.30pm, and concluding at 5.00pm.

For further information or to register your attendancce, please email pastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone 064 6632644.