Gathering for all who have worked in the developing world

Bishop Ray invites all who have worked in the developing world or on the missions to an Evening of Celebration on Tuesday, Oct 22nd at 8pm in St John’s Parish Centre, Tralee.

Many people in the diocese have worked with NGOs as development workers, with Viatores Christi, Trocaire, Concern, Goal or with the VMMs. Many religious and priests have gone as missionaries to serve in different parts of the world.

This event is to acknowledge all the people who have spent time in the developing world and their contribution to the lives of many. The evening is one of celebration and song and a chance to meet others who have shared in the experience of working in different parts of the world.

Refreshments will be served on the night.

If you wish to attend, please contact John Paul II Pastoral Centre at 064 6632644