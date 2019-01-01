Celebration of Missionaries in St Johns Tralee

The Extraordinary Month of Mission was marked by a gathering hosted by Bishop Ray on Tuesday evening last, October 22nd in St John’s Parish Centre, Tralee.

Bishop Ray invited all who had worked in the developing world or who had been on the missions to this Evening of Celebration. It brought together men and women, missionaries and volunteers who had or are presently ministering all over the world. Fathers Amos and Vitalis from Kenya who are now ‘on mission’ in Tralee, shared a little of their faith journey and how they were inspired by Irish missionaries in Kenya. We also heard from Fr Dan Ahern who had been on mission in Fiji for more than 50 years, who spoke on the changing role of mission and the gift of the returned missionary. Bishop Ray summed up the evening by outlining the significant role of women religious in the annals of Irish missionaries. The evening concluded with time to chat, connections with old friends and fellow missionaries enjoying refreshments together. Significantly, this event occurred during the closing days of the Amazon Synod in Rome which is ‘exploring new paths for the Church and for an integral ecology’.