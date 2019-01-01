Bicentenary Celebration St John the Evangelist Tralee

Harvest Thanksgiving and Bicentenary Celebration of the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ashe St. Tralee on Sunday the 6th Oct.

This year marks the bicentenary of the addition of the northern annex which has become the main body of the church. However Christians worshipped on the site for many years with records from 1615. The Font dates 1623.

Archbishop Richard Clarke, The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland preached at the service. The music was lead by the parish choir, The Kerry Chamber Choir and the choir of St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Bishop Ray Browne was also present. Refreshments were enjoyed afterwards in Teach an tSolas.