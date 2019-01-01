Sportsman Alan Kerins talks Mission

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee will host a public talk as part of celebrating October Month of Mission, featuring sportsman Alan Kerins, who works in partnership with Self Help Africa

Alan Kerins is an Irish sportsman, humanitarian, social entrepreneur and philanthropist. Kerins works in partnership with Self Help Africa. He was also a dual player for Galway, a hurler between 1997 and 2011 and a footballer between 2001 and 2004. He played with the senior inter-county team until 2011.

Self Help Africa works in nine countries across sub-saharan Africa, tackling poverty and improving the lives of local communities. The organisation works both with its own African staff, and through local partners to undertake a range of integrated development programmes amongst rural communities. https://selfhelpafrica.org/ie/

For more information on Alan Kerins and Self Help Africa see links:

Alan Kerins talks at the World Meeting of Families https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VfnI1FTTyU

Alan Kerins talks about his African experience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8vHWQjYPBU