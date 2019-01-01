Well-known composer and musical director, Ian Callanan, will present a youth music ministry workshop on Saturday, October 19th 2019 in the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service building in Killarney (KDYS – beside the Friary). Registration for the workshop will begin at 9:30am, the workshop itself will begin at 10:00am and finish at 1pm. Music will be provided on the day. Costs per participant – €10.00. For booking and information contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie

Ian Callanan is one of Ireland’s leading composers of liturgical music. He hails form Cork and has been involved with liturgical music his entire life. He has been composing music for over 20 years and recently has produced his first recording for GIA Publications in the United States. He is an accomplished composer, arranger, score editor and workshop leader. Callanan’s own works are inspired by Ireland’s musical tradition. The popularity of his music has led to much of it being used and sung in the many varied languages throughout Europe. Much of his music has been used for television and radio broadcasts in Ireland.

He holds an honours masters’ degree in Religion and Culture from Mater Dei Institute of Education, Dublin and an honours degree in Music from NUI Maynooth. He is an active member of the Dublin Diocesan Music Commission as well as being musical director for his course Music Ministry Together, a liturgical music formation program for youth and adults alike. He is also the director of the “Emmanuel” schools programme, which involves over 2,500 secondary students, learning new liturgical music, culminating in a celebration concert.

Callanan has worked with the composer Liam Lawton, arranging, producing and recording some of his earlier works. He has also worked with Davis Haas and Lori True.