Sept 29th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

As we celebrate the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees on 29 September 2019, our first

thoughts and prayers are with our migrant brothers and sisters who live here among us in Ireland,

in our dioceses, our parishes and most especially those in direct provision centres in our country.

In his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2019, Pope Francis invites us to discern our outlook and actions with regard to this most important topic as:

… the presence of migrants and refugees – and of vulnerable people in general – is an invitation

to recover some of those essential dimensions of our Christian existence and our humanity

that risk being overlooked in a prosperous society. That is why it is not just about migrants. When we show concern for them, we also show concern for ourselves, for everyone; in taking care of them, we all grow; in listening to them, we also give voice to a part of ourselves that we may keep hidden because it is not well regarded nowadays.

In a very simple phrase, a clarion call to us Christians who live in societies which ‘are witnessing

a growing trend towards extreme individualism … producing a “globalisation of indifference”’, the

Holy Father again asks us to adopt a decided stance and course of action summed up in four simple

verbs – ‘welcome, protect, promote and integrate.’

Please join with Pope Francis and the Council for Immigrants of the Irish Episcopal Conference in

drawing attention to the call of Pope Francis to welcome migrants and refugees into our dioceses

and parishes.

We hope this resource pack will assist you in raising awareness of the challenges facing our

migrants and refugees in Ireland and throughout the world. We would encourage you to make use

of these resources to reach out to the people of your diocese and parish.

If the Council for Immigrants can be of any assistance to you in your ministry, please contact

our offices at the Columba Centre, Maynooth. We also encourage you to visit our website: www.

catholicbishops.ie/immigrants.

Bishop Denis Brennan

Chair of the Council for Immigrants of the Irish Bishops’ Conference