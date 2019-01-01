Scoil an Ghleanna and Tahilla Primary School change Patronage

In recent days the Dept. of Education and Skills has confirmed that Scoil an Gleanna and Tahilla School are now under the patronage of Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB). The initiative for this change came from within the local communities. The diocese respects this initiative.

The diocese of Kerry is in favour of a balance of Patronage throughout Ireland that is in harmony with the wishes and the diversity of local populations. These particular changes of Patronage were motivated by local factors; geographically the schools are not in a suitable location to serve an area with a large population.

There will be a challenge ahead for the parents, the parish communities and the diocese to provide for any pupils who wish to develop their faith and receive Sacramental Preparation.

It is understandable that many people will feel sad as an era ends for the schools. The diocese sends best wishes for the future to both schools: Scoil an Ghleanna and to Tahilla School.