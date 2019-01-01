There are still some places available to those who would like to learn more about Jesus, prayer, church? Would you like to explore your faith? Are you involved in your parish?

Killorglin Pastoral Area will host the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry in autumn 2019 and spring 2020. ….if you would like to know more and have a conversation about it, contact Frances Rowland @ 064 6632644 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie

Who is this course for? It is for members of parish pastoral councils, liturgy groups, finance committees and safeguarding children committees. It is for those who are involved in children’s liturgy groups, pre-sacramental preparation and baptism teams. It is for those who are already involved in ministry in their parish, and all who wish to become more involved in their parish.

This training course will…

Nurture the personal and spiritual growth of all who are involved in ministry in today’s Church.

Develop the confidence and competence of those involved in parish ministry, enabling them to make a greater contribution to the life of their parish and the Church.

Equip parish ministers with the knowledge, skills and practice needed to be effective in parish.

Course Contents

 Mission of Jesus Christ and Mission of the Church

 Call of Baptism

 Role and Function of Parish Groups

 Group Dynamics

 Scripture

 Prayer and Spirituality

 Sacraments

 Ministering in the 21st Century

 Liturgy

 Social Justice

