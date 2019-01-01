Climate Crisis Workshop in Killarney

You might be interested in attending the upcoming workshop in Killarney: Climate Crisis: Food, Floods and Faith. Climate Crisis is the Diocesan focus of reflection and action this year during the Season of Creation. On Tuesday 17th September we are delighted to welcome eco leaders Lisa Fingleton (Ballybunion) and Martha Farrell (Magherees). The aim of the evening is to provide inspiration, hope and call for action to save Our Common Home. Local action groups will also have information stands present so you may like to come early to discover more ahead of the workshops.

Venue: John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney

Workshops begin at 8pm Fáilte go chuile dhuine