Sunday 1st September is World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation It also marks the beginning of a five-week period known as the Season of Creation. This is a time in the calendar of Christian churches around the world when people unite to pray, reflect and take action to protect our common home. The season ends on October 4th, feast of St Francis: lover of the poor and of creation.

This year our Diocesan committee for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation has chosen to focus on the theme of Climate Crisis. Pope Francis appeals for a new dialogue addressing how we are shaping our future and appeals to community groups to take action together. In our homes, parishes and wider communities, let’s commit to climate action, cognisant that we only have eleven years to lower global temperature. See brochures Climate crisis JPIC 2019 final PDF agus as gaeilge Climate crisis JPIC 2019 final gaeilge 6 lunasa available in your local parish from this weekend.

A public evening has been organised by the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation committee to which everyone is invited and welcome on Tuesday 17thth September @ 8pm in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney.

“Climate Crisis: Food, Floods and Faith” An evening providing inspiration, hope and action to save our Common Home. Workshops with eco leaders Lisa Fingleton (Local Food Project, Ballybunion) and Martha Farrell (Maharees Conservation Association). Information stalls by local action groups Trócaire, Transition Kerry, Grow It Yourself …

Workshop poster 2019 SeasonofCreation