Choose your Prayer for the Ploughing 2019

Prayer at the Ploughing 2019:

In preparation for hosting the Diocesan Stand 399 at the National Ploughing Championships Bishop Denis Nulty is inviting people all around the country to choose their favourite prayer, perhaps a prayer learnt at their mother’s knee or handed down ó ghlúin go glúin in their family. People can send their prayer by email to prayerattheploughing@kandle.ie or post them directly to him at Bishop’s House, Dublin Rd, Carlow. The closing date for entries is September 10.

The Ploughing Championships takes place in the middle of the annual Season of Creation, which the Church marks from 1 September – 4 October and he is also inviting people to get creative and write their own prayer (no more than 100 words) about the environment. This new ‘green prayer’ could relate to farming, gardening or sustainability.

A shortlist of the favourite prayers will be displayed at the Kildare & Leighlin stand 399 when the event gets underway in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow on 17 September. An adjudication will decide which of the ‘green prayers’ wins a prize of a €100 One for All Gift Voucher.