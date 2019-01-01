Autumn Organ Tuition

Diocese of Kerry

Course in Liturgical Organ Tuition

Interested in playing the church organ?

Purpose of Course:

Provide organ tuition for candidates interested in accompanying church choirs.

Where and when will the course take place?

The tuition will take place over the course of the academic year, starting in early October. The geographical location of the candidates will determine the most suitable central venue.

What will the course entail?

Candidates will attend one to one classes with the tutor.

Aspects of the Course:

Technical introduction to the organ.

Format of the liturgy.

Different styles of music for organ.

Music for the Mass/Liturgy.

Skills for accompanying a choir/congregation.

Course Facilitator: Mr. Patrick Killeen

Patrick was awarded his B.A. and B.Mus from University College Cork. Patrick also holds two Honours Masters degrees in Music Technology (M.Sc.) and Chant (M.A.) respectively from the University of Limerick.

Requirements for Course

Candidates must be over 18 and have attained Grade 4-5 piano.

Cost of Tuition: The cost of the tuition will depend on the number of people participating in the course.

For more information or for an application form please contact:

Tomás Kenny

John Paul II Pastoral Centre,

Rock Road, Killarney,

Co. Kerry

Mobile: 086 3683778

Email: tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie