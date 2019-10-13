Coastal Rosary October Plans

Planning has begun for a Coastal Rosary on Sunday 13/Oct/2019 at 2:30pm all across Ireland in as many locations as possible. The locations can be a Grotto, Church, Riverside, on the Coast or any location basically where a group sign up to pray the rosary together. Basically a person logs on to the website www.coastalrosaryireland.ie , and registers a location to pray the Rosary on Sunday 13/Oct/2019 at 2:30pm as a group. All registered Locations will be pinned on the map of Ireland on the costal rosary website. Please check the website to see the Locations currently registered on the map. There will be a poster soon on the website which can be printed off for use on church notice boards if people are interested in helping out to promote this Rosary which is for Life and Faith in our country in these challenging times.

1. The 54 day Rosary Novena begins on August 21st, the feast of Our Lady of Knock, and finishes with day 54 on our coasts, or other suitable locations such as grottos, rivers, churches etc.

2. From October 7th, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, we will have a week of Eucharistic adoration. Adoration can be organised parishes.

Fr Marius O Reilly, chaplain in The Mercy Hospital Cork is the main organiser for this endeavour.

