Church of Ireland Killarney makes room for Orthodox faith

“The Select Vestry of St Mary’s (Church of Ireland) Killarney “the Church of the Sloes” is pleased to announce that a new area in the side chapel has been dedicated for the use of our Orthodox brothers and sisters in Killarney. It is designated by an “Iconostasion” and Orthodox Christian are invited to come along at any time to say their prayers in the presence of the Saints. Normally, each Friday at 6pm, the Rector of Killarney, Archdeacon, the Venerable Simon J Lumby will recite the Orthodox “Jesus Prayer” Liturgy and invites any of the Orthodox faith and others to join him in this ancient Christian prayer.”