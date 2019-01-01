For over a century it has been a tradition within in the Catholic Church to pray for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the days between the Ascension and Pentecost. Now why not unite with Christians all over the world and join the global prayer movement, Thy Kingdom Come? What started in 2016 as an invitation from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York to the Church of England has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer.

Archbishop Eamonn Martin encourages us to be part of the worldwide movement – catholic-news-article

From Ascension Day, Thursday May 30th until Sunday June 10th Pentecost Sunday, Christians all over the world will be pray for the gift of God’s spirit on those we love and on all people. People pray hoping to be more attentive to God’s spirit in the world. They hope especially that those who have lost a sense of connection with Jesus Christ might be encouraged and inspired to know him anew in their lives.

Download the prayer resources here:

Novena 2019

Novena 2019 with Mary

or check out other resources to support your prayer….thykingdomcome.global/resources