Pastoral Ministry Celebrations

Congrats and thank you were the key words from Bishop Ray to the 37 participants of the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry being celebrated on Wednesday night, May 29th. The course held in Millstreet during the year drew participants from the five parishes of the Pastoral Area – Ballydesmond, Boherbue, Dromtarriffe, Millstreet and Rathmore. The group were congratulated and thanked for completing the 20 night course and for their commitment to deepening their learning and skills during the course. All will continue ministering in their parishes, some having discovered new gifts, others more aware of their talents and gifts and how they might be shared more effectively.

The participants from the Pastoral Ministry course are already committed members of their parish, involved in different ministries e.g. parish pastoral councils, liturgy groups, finance committees, children’s liturgy, music ministry, ministry of the Word or as Eucharistic Ministers. The Course in Pastoral Ministry has taken place over the past seven years in the diocese and to date, more than 500 people from the 53 parishes in the diocese have completed the course.

The course in Pastoral Ministry will take place in Killorglin Pastoral Area beginning in Sept 2019. For further information on this course, contact Frances Rowland @ 064 6630538 or francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie