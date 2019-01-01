Music Summer School

This year, the Irish Church Music Association is celebrating its 50th year and to mark the celebration,it is holding a two day Conference Rejoice and Sing – Remembering, Celebrating and Moving Forward on July 1st and 2nd in St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The summer school Rejoice and Sing with special guest speaker, Fr. Michael Joncas, will take place July 1st -5th in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The booking forms can be downloaded here –

ICMA CONFERENCE BROCHURE JULY 2019

ICMA BOOKING FORM JULY 2019 A4