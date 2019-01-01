Job Vacancy -Parish Pastoral Worker Tralee

St Johns Parish, Tralee is now inviting applications from a suitably committed and qualified person who desires to work in the service of the Parish as a Pastoral Worker.

The Role of the Parish Pastoral Worker

The Parish Pastoral Worker works in partnership with the priests and Pastoral Council of the parish.

The successful candidate will be required to:

Develop Adult Faith Formation Programmes with an emphasis on promoting lifelong learning and Christian living

Co-ordinate Pre-Sacramental preparation programmes

Develop active participation in the liturgy

Build links between Home, School and Parish

Bereavement Support

Co-ordinate faith development initiatives with Young Adults

Ideally the candidate should have:

Excellent IT skills with strong command of Microsoft Office Software

Strong planning and project management skills

Good decision making and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to work on own initiative but must also be a team player

A good communicator with strong leadership skills

A Primary Degree in Theology/ Religious Education or equivalent

Will have relevant experience

Current driving licence and the use of a car

The job will include evening & weekend work.

An application form is available from hrstjohns@eircom.net

The closing date for applying for the role is the 31st of May 2019