Job Vacancy – Diocesan Pastoral Team

The Diocese of Kerry

invites applications from suitably qualified persons for a position as

Pastoral Development Worker

on a three-year fixed-term contract

to implement Diocesan Pastoral Plan as part of the existing Pastoral Team

that operates across the fifty-three parishes of the diocese.

Prospective candidates should hold a degree in theology or a commensurate discipline, have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, have proven experience of active engagement and leadership within the Church, and be holders of a valid driving licence with the use of a car.

The applicant will be committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Please send your completed application form with your cover letter, specifying your suitability for the position of Pastoral Development Worker, by post or email, in confidence,

quoting ref Pastoral Development Worker to:

John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

or email pastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.ie

Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Wednesday June 12th 2019

Interviews will be held on the week ending Friday June 21st. Short listing will apply.

The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.

Canvassing will disqualify.

Ad for Diocesan Pastoral Development Worker May 2019

Diocese of Kerry Application Form – May 2019

Job Desc Diocesan Pastoral Development Worker May 2019

Diocese of Kerry Application process – May 2019