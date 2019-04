The course on liturgical organ accompaniment, provided by Mr. Patrick Killeen, is currently underway in Killarney Cathedral and the Church of the Resurrection. The participants taking part come from a number of parishes throughout the diocese. It is hoped to host the course again in the 2019-2020 academic year. Please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email Tomás at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information on dates, costs and availability of places.