Parishes and Pastoral areas have busy Easter Programmes. Take a look at what is happening in different areas:

Listowel Easter 2019

Beara Easter 2019

Castleisland Easter Ceremonies 2019

Castlegregory Easter Services 2019

Clochán Seirbhísí na Cásca 2019

Easter in Ballydesmond

Easter in Dromtariffe

St Johns Easter and Parish Statement