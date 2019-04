There are still places remaining for the diocesan youth pilgrimage to Taizé, France. The group fly to Taizé on Sunday, June 23rd and return on Sunday, June 30th 2019. We fly from Dublin airport to Lyons. The cost of the pilgrimage is €500. Please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email Tomás on tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information.