The Cycle Against Suicide is an awareness programme that moves from place to place stopping at schools in various locations to explore the issue of suicide. Keynote speakers address the students and cyclists by sharing their story and reflecting.

The organisers are searching for people to host the cyclists in their homes near both locations.

If you are willing please phone:

Listowel Sadhbh 0877649182

Killarney Julett 0874125680