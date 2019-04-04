Accord seeking Marriage Preparation course facilitators

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service is currently recruiting volunteers to train as marriage preparation course facilitators.

Accord is seeking applications from those who have a positive attitude towards marriage in the Catholic Church and the enthusiasm to be part of a team supporting couples who are preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage.

Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service has 54 centres in dioceses throughout the country. Last year a total of 16,048 individuals attended Accord marriage preparation courses across the island of Ireland.

Accord’s marriage facilitators come from a wide variety of backgrounds and are trained and work under supervision in accordance with best practice.

Successful applicants will receive professional training and will be part of a team delivering marriage preparation courses locally.

Contact Aisling on 01 505 3112 or by email to info@accord.ie

The closing date for receipt of application forms to be included in Selections for this year is Friday 3 May.

Application forms and additional information about becoming a facilitator is available on www.accord.ie.

Contact Fr Francis Nolan for more information