Upcoming days for Sacristans

It’s time for the annual ministry day for all parish sacristans, both full-time and part-time. The purpose of this day is to explore their role and provide information which may assist them in their work. This year, our focus will be on Creating a welcome for all in our churches and Celebrating Holy Week. It will offer the sacristans an opportunity to meet each other and to network.

To facilitate people coming from different parts of the diocese, there are two venues:

Option 1: Monday, April 1st 2019 from 2.30 to 5.00 p.m.

in St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Upper Rock Street, Tralee, concluding with supper.

or

Option 2: Wedneday, April 3rd 2019 from 7.00 to 9.30pm

in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney preceded by supper at 6.15pm

Please apply through the priest in the parish.