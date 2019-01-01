Lenten Programme

Lots of different talks to choose from this week…..so why not join us at one of the venues hosting a speaker this week.
Monday March 11th @ 8 p.m.
Rediscovering the human soul and our true potential Gerry Hussey
Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen Hosted by Iveragh Pastoral Area
Tuesday March 12th @ 8 p.m. Tea/coffee from 7.30 p.m.
When spirit comes alive: awakening your best self Gerry Hussey
Killarney Heights Hotel Hosted by Killarney Pastoral Area
Wednesday March 13th @ 8 p.m.
God, Family, Community, Life: All a Journey Br. Pádraig McIntyre
Carnegie Hall, Kenmare Hosted by Kenmare Pastoral Area
Thursday March 14th @ 7.30 p.m.
Resting the mind and renewing the heart Martina Lehane Sheehan
River Island Hotel, Castleisland Hosted by Castleisland Pastoral Area
From the first days of Lent until the final week, there are different talks or initiatives taking place throughout the diocese. These are an opportunity to hear a fresh thought on faith or hear a different perspective on what it means to follow Christ today. Draw people’s attention to these opportunities. Lenten Brochure 2019