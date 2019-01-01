Lenten Programme

Lots of different talks to choose from this week…..so why not join us at one of the venues hosting a speaker this week.

Monday March 11th @ 8 p.m.

Rediscovering the human soul and our true potential Gerry Hussey

Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen Hosted by Iveragh Pastoral Area

Tuesday March 12th @ 8 p.m. Tea/coffee from 7.30 p.m.

When spirit comes alive: awakening your best self Gerry Hussey

Killarney Heights Hotel Hosted by Killarney Pastoral Area

Wednesday March 13th @ 8 p.m.

God, Family, Community, Life: All a Journey Br. Pádraig McIntyre

Carnegie Hall, Kenmare Hosted by Kenmare Pastoral Area

Thursday March 14th @ 7.30 p.m.

Resting the mind and renewing the heart Martina Lehane Sheehan

River Island Hotel, Castleisland Hosted by Castleisland Pastoral Area

From the first days of Lent until the final week, there are different talks or initiatives taking place throughout the diocese. These are an opportunity to hear a fresh thought on faith or hear a different perspective on what it means to follow Christ today. Draw people’s attention to these opportunities. Lenten Brochure 2019