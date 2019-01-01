Lenten Programme

cross and resurrection

Lots of different talks to choose from this week…..so why not join us at one of the venues hosting a speaker this week.

Monday March 11th @ 8 p.m.  

Rediscovering the human soul and our true potential               Gerry Hussey

Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen                                          Hosted by Iveragh Pastoral Area

 

Tuesday March 12th @ 8 p.m.                                                        Tea/coffee from 7.30 p.m.

When spirit comes alive: awakening your best self                  Gerry Hussey

Killarney Heights Hotel                                                        Hosted by Killarney Pastoral Area

 

Wednesday March 13th @ 8 p.m.

God, Family, Community, Life: All a Journey                            Br. Pádraig McIntyre

Carnegie Hall, Kenmare                                                     Hosted by Kenmare Pastoral Area

 

Thursday March 14th @ 7.30 p.m.

Resting the mind and renewing the heart                                  Martina Lehane Sheehan

River Island Hotel, Castleisland                                      Hosted by Castleisland Pastoral Area

 

From the first days of Lent until the final week, there are different talks or initiatives taking place throughout the diocese. These are an opportunity to hear a fresh thought on faith or hear a different perspective on what it means to follow Christ today. Draw people’s attention to these opportunities. Lenten Brochure 2019