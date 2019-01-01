Job Vacancy: Diocesan Property and Archive Administrator

The Diocese of Kerry invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of
Diocesan Property and Archive Administrator
The successful applicant will be part of the Kerry Diocesan Administration Team.
The role will involve the management of Diocesan Property and maintenance of Diocesan Records.
The successful applicant will have;
- Demonstrated experience in legal, Property Management or Administration
- Strong communication, written and verbal skills
- Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills
- Strong ICT skills
- Excellent administration skills
Cover letter and CV by post, in confidence,
Quoting Ref: “Diocesan property and Archive Administrator” to:
Diocesan Secretary, Diocese of Kerry, Bishop’s House, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Closing date for applications is 5.00 pm on Thursday 28th March 2019
Interviews will be held during week commencing, 8th April.
The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.
Canvassing will disqualify