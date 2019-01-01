Job Vacancy: Diocesan Property and Archive Administrator

The Diocese of Kerry invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of

Diocesan Property and Archive Administrator

The successful applicant will be part of the Kerry Diocesan Administration Team.

The role will involve the management of Diocesan Property and maintenance of Diocesan Records.

The successful applicant will have;

Demonstrated experience in legal, Property Management or Administration

Strong communication, written and verbal skills

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Strong ICT skills

Excellent administration skills

Cover letter and CV by post, in confidence,

Quoting Ref: “Diocesan property and Archive Administrator” to:

Diocesan Secretary, Diocese of Kerry, Bishop’s House, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Closing date for applications is 5.00 pm on Thursday 28th March 2019

Interviews will be held during week commencing, 8th April.

The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.

Canvassing will disqualify