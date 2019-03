This coming summer, the diocese will once again take a group of young pilgrims (16 – 30) to Taizé in France. We will travel on Sunday, June 23rd and return on Sunday, June 30th 2019. Anyone interested in taking part in this pilgrimage can contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie

Click on this link to see a You-Tube clip on Taizé: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngA8BFbjrE0&t=207s