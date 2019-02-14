The diocese hosted the second Post-Primary R.E. teachers in-service in the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney on Thursday, February 14th 2019. Up to thirty R.E. teachers from schools throughout the diocese were in attendance. The speakers included Sr. Frances Day, Dr. Ailish Travers from the JCT and Stephen Farley from Trócaire.

Bishop Ray Browne welcomed the teachers on the day and highlighted their important role regarding the faith lives of the students. Sr. Frances Day covered the area of prayer in the classroom while Dr. Ailish Travers facilitated two workshops on the new R.E. junior cycle which will be introduced to schools in September. Stephen Farley presented Trócaire’s school resources for Lent. Many thanks to Kingdom Catering, Tralee, for providing lunch on the day.