Ceiliúradh na nOg Celebration Day 2019

The celebration day for Ceiliúradh na nOg 2019 will take place in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee on Wednesday, March 27th 2019. There are over 15 post-primary schools from throughout the diocese taking part in this event.

The purpose of Ceiliúradh na nÓg is to develop the faith life of Transition and Fifth year students. This is achieved through school or parish based initiatives. The programme forms part of a comprehensive approach to Youth Ministry initiated by the Diocese of Kerry. It is coordinated by the Diocesan Advisor in collaboration with the principals, teachers, chaplains and students of the diocesan Post-Primary schools.

For the academic year 2018-2019, the programme was carried out through a number of stages. The students actively participated in a faith based programme of exploration, action, reflection and presentation. On March 27th the students’ work will be recognised and celebrated. This gathering will provide students with the opportunity to present their work and what they learned from it. Bishop Ray Browne will present the certificates in recognition of the students’ participation.

Contact Tomás Kenny for more information on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie