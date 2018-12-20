Vacancy Youth Minister

Youth Ministry Vacancy (12 month fixed-term fulltime contract)

The Diocese of Limerick is a Catholic community of sixty parishes living and working together in service of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Its geographical area comprises the greater part of County Limerick, part of County Clare and one townland in County Kerry. Eighteen of its parishes are located in the Limerick metropolitan area and environs. Services include the co-ordination and support of ministry, diocesan archives, pastoral supports, youth ministry, schools advisory services and safeguarding across the Diocese in a changing environment.

The successful candidate will work as part of a two-person team to deliver on the objectives and actions of the Young People theme in the Diocesan Pastoral Plan.

The role will involve the creation, resourcing, delivery and support of youth ministry programmes and initiatives across the Diocese, working also with schools and parishes with a focus on building capacity in the local context.

Application pack for Youth Minister_