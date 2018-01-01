The diocese will host a course in liturgical organ tuition



The purpose of the course is to provide organ tuition for candidates interested in accompanying church choirs. The tuition will take place over 18 weeks between late January and May 2019. The geographical location of the candidates will determine the most suitable central venue.

Candidates will attend group classes with the tutor. There will also be a placement with a parish choir for three Sundays.

Aspects of the Course:

Technical introduction to the organ.

Format of the liturgy.

Different styles of music for organ.

Music for the Mass/Liturgy.

Skills for accompanying a choir/congregation.

Course Facilitator: Mr Patrick Killeen Patrick was awarded his BMus from the Cork School of Music. Patrick holds two undergraduate degrees in Music Technology and Chant respectively.

Requirements for Course Candidates must be over 18 and have attained Grade 4-5 piano.

Cost of Tuition: €850 per candidate. Parishes may subsidise costs.

For more information or for an application form please contact: Tomás Kenny John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry Mobile: 086 3683778 Email: tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie