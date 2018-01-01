Keeping Advent

Many people gathered on Monday last to be led into Advent stillness and prayer by the diocesan choir and Martina Lehane Sheehan in the Church of the Resurrection, Killarney. In an atmosphere of quiet and contemplation, Martina invited us to reflect on what we were hoping for as we enter Advent and on how we might create space in our lives for Christ to be born in us. The diocesan choir brought a tone of yearning with their hymns, Await the Lord with hope; Jesus, Hope for the world and See, I am near among others. People brought a small candle home with them to continue their prayer of stillness and awaiting.

Take some time with the Gospels of these Advent Sundays with an initiative called Hearing, Happening, Hoping. Every year in the weeks before Christmas the Christian Churches celebrate Advent, the Coming of the Lord. It is a beautiful time in which the prayers and longings of the People of God down the centuries come into their own. We are invited to identify with the people who waited for Christ during that long watch.

Hearing, Hoping, Happening is a resource to help us to reflect and pray with the Sunday Gospels during Advent. The ‘Guide’ explains this way of reading and praying the scripture text and there is a page for each of the four Sundays.

Hearing Happening Hoping Guide

Advent 2

Advent 3

Advent 4