Proud to be Polish!

On Sunday, November 11th, 2018, members of the Polish Community in Kerry gathered in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Tralee to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland’s Independence.

On the 11th of November 1918, the dream of generations of Poles came true: the Polish state was reborn. After 123 years, a free Poland was reinstated on the map of the world.

Last Sunday at 12 noon, Fr Tadhg Fitzgerald, the parish priest of St. John’s Church in Tralee, and Fr. Mario Jachym, the new Polish chaplain in the Kerry Diocese, held a Holy Mass in honour of Poland, as well as for the Polish families and compatriots living in this part of Ireland. Polish children and their parents sang, from the bottom of their hearts, the liturgical hymn: “To your altars we carry our plea: Bless our free Homeland, Lord!”