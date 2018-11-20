The Irish Bishops have just published their pastoral letter on Housing and Homelessness 2018-Oct-01-Bishops-pastoral-letter-on-Housing-and-Homelessness-A-Room-at-the-Inn. Drawing on Catholic social teaching and the compassionate vision of Pope Francis it calls for lines of action at all levels. “A society that is just and cohesive believes that, when one of its members suffers, everyone suffers and as a Church we uphold this belief. Therefore we write this letter to echo and transmit the cry of those who are suffering from the effects of the housing crisis and those of our brothers and sisters who are homeless. We affirm their right to housing and to the dignity it provides and we urge in particular, the State to answer the cry of its citizens for shelter as an immediate policy.” How will you respond?