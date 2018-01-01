Veronica McCarron Presents Choir Workshop

Up to 50 choir members gathered in the cathedral last Tuesday night to attend a choir workshop with Veronica McCarron. Born in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Veronica is a BMus, Dip Mus Ed Graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music in Glasgow and University of Perth, Western Australia. She has been teaching for 43 years during which time she has taught in Scotland, Australia, the United States and now Ireland. From the moment she arrived at the Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny, her passion and enthusiasm for music captured the imagination of the students. Year after year her choirs have achieved the highest honours in some of the most prestigious competitions. But her greatest accolade is the love and appreciation of music she has nurtured in countless pupils, which they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Veronica is also well known for directing her school choir on Britain’s Got Talent – see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL2rge0RYBg