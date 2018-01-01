Tonight in Listowel Exploration of the Christian Story Part 1

If you haven’t given your faith and beliefs any attention since primary school then perhaps these open nights in Listowel can help you to a more adult understanding of your faith: Exploration of the Christian Story – Deepening your understanding of the Scriptures, presented by Dr. Eugene Duffy, Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. The talk will take place over the next two Wednesday evenings , October 17th and Wednesday, October 24th St. Patrick’s Hall, Listowel. Time: 8pm. All are welcome! Admission: Free

Listen to Eugune Duffy