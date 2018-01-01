Study The Book of Kells at home!

If you have an interest in the Book of Kells, our medieval masterpiece that is visited in Trinity College by thousands of people every year from all over the world. There is an opportunity to get to know it from your own kitchen table over the next four weeks. Avail of the free online course from Trinity College.

The website is called future learn..that’s one word. Future learn.com

It looks at multiple facets of the book: the history, the making of the book and the meanings and relevance to modern life.

Fainche Ryan, a former director of the Loyola institute in Trinity and Rachel Moss are the architects of the site.

It is free over the next 4 weeks from futurelearn.com