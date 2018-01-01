Next Sunday the 14th Oct is Safeguarding Sunday. Thank God that for more than twenty years now education regarding safeguarding has been commonplace in Ireland. It is a priority in schools, in parishes and in sporting and cultural organisations. It is important for all of us who work with children to ensure our safeguarding practice is up to date and in line with national requirements.

What is safeguarding?

Awareness of appropriate behaviour for adults working with young people Awareness about our procedures to ensure safe practice is achieved Awareness about the different categories of abuse and how to report a safeguarding concern within the diocese

In our diocese all allegations of child abuse are immediately reported to Tusla and the Gardaí. Tusla and the Gardaí provide a professional and excellent service in a difficult area.

We are deeply indebted to the “National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church” for their work over the past ten years or more. They have thought out and published all the policies and procedures we need. They have provided training for our diocesan Safeguarding Trainers. They review our practice periodically and they are always available if we need advice or have a question.

Thanks to all in the diocese who have worked voluntarily over the years. Thanks to all who serve today at parish or diocesan level. Thanks to all those who took the time to attend safeguarding training this year: Parish Safeguarding Representatives,Supervisors of altar servers, Leaders of Children’s Liturgy, Leaders of Youth Choir and Sacristans. All of us have a part to play in providing the best Safeguarding Environment possible.

Keep up the good work. Pray for the safety and well-being of all children, both at home and in their communities. Thank God for all that is good, beautiful and joyful in their daily lives. We pray that our children and youth may be safe in all their activities, in the home, in school, and out in their communities.