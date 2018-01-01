Exploring the Christian Story with Dr Eugune Duffy

If you haven’t given your faith and beliefs any attention since primary school then perhaps these open nights in Listowel can help you to a more adult understanding of your faith. The nights are called: Exploration of the Christian Story – Deepening your understanding of the Scriptures presented by  Dr. Eugene Duffy, Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.  The talk will take place over two evenings: Wednesday, October 17th and Wednesday, October 24th 2018 in St. Patrick’s Hall, Listowel.

Time: 8pm. 

All are welcome!

Admission: Free

Organised by the Diocese of Kerry