Is Ministry for you?

Millstreet Pastoral Area are hosting the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry, starting Tuesday Sept 25 @ 8.00 pm in Millstreet Parish Centre. There are still some places available on the course which offers people involved in their parish an opportunity to learn more about their faith and deepen the sense of prayer and ministry. Over 20 nights, there are a variety of speakers exploring different aspects of faith and ministry.

For more information, contact Frances Rowland @ 064 6632644 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie