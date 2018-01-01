Be Part of the Solution to Plastic Pollution Season of Creation 2018

“An authentic faith, always involves a deep desire to change the world, to transmit values, to leave this earth somehow better that we found it. We love this magnificent planet on which God has put us, and we love the human family which dwells here, with all its tragedies and struggles, its hopes and aspirations, its strengths and weaknesses. The earth is our common home and all of us are brothers and sisters.” (#183 Joy of the Gospel)

The Diocesan Season of Creation initiative was launched on Saturday 1st September as part of the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation celebrations. Held in the beautiful Tralee Town Park on a sunny morning, faith leaders and members of parishes and local Church of Ireland communities joined in a service of thanksgiving and commitment. “Be Part of the Solution to Plastic Pollution” is an encouragement to connect our faith life and care for creation in simple practical ways. If we could each commit to one action, that care for our common home will be visible. Pope Francis calls this … holiness growing through small gestures!

“Be Part of the Solution to Plastic Pollution” Diocesan brochure JPIC plastic pollution final draft 22 june

Pope Francis offers encouragement for this ongoing action Pope Francis Season of Creation 2018